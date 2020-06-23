President Donald Trump signs executive order to suspend H-1B visas

US President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order that suspends work visas for all H-1B and H-4 till the end of the current calendar year.

Also read: US President Trump likely to sign executive order restricting H-1B visas by Monday

However, those already in the US with these visas will not be affected by the executive order. Foreign students eligible for Optional Practical Training (OTP) after they graduate from an American institute will also remain unaffected.

L1 visas (used for intracompany transfers) and J1 visas (used by researchers and doctors) will be suspended except those working on coronavirus pandemic.

In April, the US president had temporarily halted the issuance of US green cards to some foreigners.

Trump, who has maintained a hardline stance on immigration and used that to appeal to his voters, has been accused of using the pandemic to promote his political agenda.

According to the officials, the executive order signed by Donald Trump will free up 525,000 jobs for American workers.

Donald Trump has ordered to replace the current lottery system with a merit-based system that will favour those who are offered the highest wages as a part of much broader reform for the H-1B visa holders.