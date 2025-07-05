/Morning news brief: Trump signs 'Big Beautiful Bill' into law; Musk reveals devious plan to hijack Congress, and more

US President Donald Trump has signed the ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ into law on Friday (July 5) in a grand ceremony. This comes a day after Republican-led US Congress narrowly passed Trump's flagship 'Big Beautiful Bill after a marathon voting session on the package, which is set to slash social welfare programs and add more than $3 trillion to the national debt.

Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who has slammed the lavish residence of the former CM Arvind Kejriwal by calling it "Sheesh Mahal," is now renovating her residence. The bids for the tender were opened on July 4 and cost ₹60 lakh. As per a tender notice by the Public Works Department (PWD), the BJP leader, who is now ruling Delhi, will mostly focus on augmenting electrical fixtures during the renovation.

Elon Musk on Friday (Jul 4) revealed exactly how he planned to execute his explosive political idea: creating a third party to break the dominance of Democrats and Republicans. The tech billionaire revealed what appears to be a calculated two-step plan to seize unprecedented influence in Washington — all without ever gunning for the presidency.

"I'm an Indian, Ugandan, New Yorker," said Zohran Mamdani, but turns out he had something else written in his Columbia University application. The 33-year-old has been making headlines for his electrifying campaign, and it has won over people across age groups. President Trump is not very impressed with the campaigner. He thinks Mamdani, who is also the front-runner in the New York mayoral elections, will completely crush New York City’.

WATCH | China has turned Pakistan into testing lab for its weapons












