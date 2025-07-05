US President Donald Trump has signed the ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ into law on Friday (July 5) in a grand ceremony. This comes a day after Republican-led US Congress narrowly passed Trump's flagship 'Big Beautiful Bill after a marathon voting session on the package, which is set to slash social welfare programs and add more than $3 trillion to the national debt.

Before signing the bill into law, Trump thanked the soldiers for their grit and effort. He spoke of Operation Midnight Hammer, and also highlighted the power of B-2 bombers that struck Iranian nuclear sites and ‘obliterated’ their nuclear programme as Trump has earlier announced.

He also said, “I've never seen people so happy in our country because of that, because so many different groups of people are being taken care of: the military, civilians of all types, jobs of all types.So you have the biggest tax cut, the biggest spending cut, the largest border security investment in American history”