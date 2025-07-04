/Are US citizens proud to be Americans under Donald Trump? Survey says...

A survey in the United States showed that only 58 per cent of US adults are extremely (41 percent) or very (17 percent) proud to be an American. The figure is five percentage points below the prior low in 2020. It is a drop of nine percentage points from last year's figure. The survey came months after Donald Trump became the President of the United States for his second term.

The survey was conducted by the American website, Gallup. It was conducted before the United States attacked Iranian nuclear sites on June 21. However, it can be construed as the mood of the deeply divided nation under Donald Trump, who upended the world's economy with his sweeping tariff changes.

The survey further found that 19% of the respondents were “moderately” proud, 11% “only a little” proud, and 9% “not at all” proud.

This adds up to 20 per cent of people not being very proud of being an American. The figure is quite close to the 2020 figure of 21 percent.

Until 2018, this number used to be below 10 per cent.

In 2001, when the website first conducted the survey, the percentage of people who were extremely or very proud of being Americans was 87 per cent. The figure swelled to 90 per cent after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

It later dropped to 83 per cent in 2005. It dropped to 75 per cent in 2017, also under Donald Trump's rule. Since then, this figure has been dwindling.

According to the survey, those who follow the Democratic party are largely responsible for the drop in the US pride figure. Only 36 per cent of this group said they are proud of being an American. The figure was 62 per cent last year, when Trump wasn't the president.

Republicans' level of national pride has been much steadier, typically registering above 90%, including 92% this year, up from 85% in 2024, said the website.