/'Going to make America into a rocket ship': Trump's first reaction after US House passes 'Big Beautiful Bill'

US President Donald Trump, in his initial reaction after the 'big beautiful bill' was passed in the House, said, 'biggest tax cut in history, great for security, great on the southern border'. Ever since he assumed office for his second term earlier this year in January, the president has been extremely vocal about his immigration policy and cutting government spending. This bill has been the most crucial for him and his administration.

Talking to reporters, he said, "We are celebrating the biggest bill of its kind ever signed — and it's going to make this country into a rocket ship. It's going to be really great."

He added, "I think when you go over the bill, it was very easy to get them to a 'Yes.' We won over the bill... the biggest tax cut in history, great for security, great on the southern border. Immigration is covered; we covered just about everything. Again, it's the biggest bill ever signed of its kind."

The 'big beautiful bill' will allocate over $150 billion for the Trump administration to carry out mass deportation operations. About $75 billion will be spent on expanding the capacity of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention centre, and another $50 billion to be allocated for beefing up border security measures.

Before the bill was passed, Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries delivered a record speech went stretched over eight hours. This move comes as a protest against Trump's touted bill and in turn also delayed the voting procedure."Republicans are trying to jam this one, big, ugly bill down the throats of the American people. Leadership requires courage, conviction, compassion — and yet what we have seen from this administration and co-conspirators on the Republican side of the aisle is cruelty, chaos, and corruption," he said as emphasised the ramifications of the bill.