$1 TRILLION for the US from tariffs every year? Trump claims so, but it's complicated. Here are best and worst projections

President Donald Trump and his administration have claimed that tariffs being planned on US trade partners could yeild between $600 billion to $1 trillion annually, but fact checks and estimates in media and analyst reports vary. The tariffs are set to kick in from August 1, for countries who do not reach trade deals with the US before Trumps' July 9 deadline. The actual amount the US would get is still being debated. What are various estimates saying? Let's take a look.

Tariffs are not paid by countries, but importers, and consumers could suffer

Contrary to the perception being created, the tariffs are not paid by trading partner countries, but by importers of goods and services in the US. Most likely, they will transfer the cost to consumers in the US, by raising prices. This could lead to reduced demand for goods whose prices go up as a result of tariffs.

Also, the tariffs can cause reduction in economic output, as importing raw materials or finished goods from affected countries become less attractive for US businesses. Any gains from tariffs could be offset by reduction in other revenues like income and payrole taxes, according to recent assessments by the Wharton School of Buiness in the University of Pensylvania and the Yale School of Business.

White House claims vs factchecks on Trump tariff revenues

Trump, his officials and the White House claimed in various statements that tariffs, likely to range between 70 per cent to 10 per cent for different countries, could generate between $600 billion to $1 trillion for the US each year. Auto tariffs alone could yeild $100 billion per year, as per these claims.

These figures, however, have been widely disputed in factchecks in the US media, which say that they're too optimistic, and without proper methodologies. Accoridng to these reports citing economists and think tanks, the revenue is overestimated.

What the treasury department estimates say about Trump tariff gains

A clearer indication might come from US Treasury Department figures of June 20, which put tariff revenues at $75 billion for the month. The June figure is, however, significantly higher from previous months of May 2025 ($23bn), April ($15.9bn) and March ($9.6 bn). When annualised, it can be as much as $255bn for the whole of 2025. One thing, however, is clear: Tariff revenues are progressively increasing, and in the event of expansion from August 1, the income could rise.

Research estimates on Trump tariff revenues vary from optimistic to pessimistic

According to the Washingon DC think tank Tax Foundation, a 10 per cent universal tariff could rake in $200 bn annually, which works out to $2 trillion over 10 years. Similarly, a 20 per cent universal tariff could raise $3.3tn in a decade, or around $330bn per year. The think tank's estimates factored in reduced import volumes and an 85 per cent. Yet it does not fully account for dynamic economic effects, like GDP reduction.

The Penn Wharton Budget Model projected in April that US could raise $5.2 trillion over 10 years, or $520 billion annually on a conventional basis. With dynamic situations (meaning different tarrifs for different countries and import fluctuations), this could go up to $4.5 tn, or $450 bn per year.

Similarly, the Yale Budget Lab estimated a gain of $310 bn annually, which is $3.1 trillion over 10 years. As per this calculation, when the tariff breakdown was announced by Trump on April 2, the estimate was $1.4 trillion over 2026–2035, or at best $140 billion annually. But much has changed on the ground since April 2, as the US reached some trade deals with China, UK and Vietnam, and entered into negotiations with Canada and India.

The Peterson Institute for International Economics posited that even a hypothetical 50 per cent tariff on all imports would generate $780 bn per year, below Trump’s $1 trillion claim but still optimistic.

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget analysing tariffs on China at 10 per cent, Canada at 25 per cent, and Mexico at 25 per cent estimated a gain of $130 billion in 2025 if fully implemented, or $1.3 trillion over 10 years. JP Morgan Research, based on tariffs announced by March 2025, estimated the figure at less than $400 billion annually, assuming imports remain the same.

How will tariffs hit the US GDP and consumers?

Various estimates have been made. Wharton, Yale and American Progress estimates show that tariffs can reduce the US GDP in the long term by up to 8 per cent. Consumer prices could go up, with households estimated to bear additional costs of up to $5,200 annually.

Retaliatory tariffs could hit Americans hard

At various times in the tariff war, China has threatened up to 125 per cent tariff on the US. Canada and Mexico have made similar threats.

Some countries could divert divert tarde to non-tariffed countries and round-trip goods to the US.

Both these could hit Americans hard.

So what are the credible estimates of Trump tariff revenues?

According to reports in US media outlets like CBS, Axios and Newsweek, if all tariff-affected countries’ imports were subject to the 2025 tariffs, annual revenue could range from $130 bn to $520 bn. Most of the credible estimates are at $250–400 bn after factoring in import reductions and other dynamic effects.They argue that the White House’s $600 billion–$1 trillion gain is possibly inflated beacuse even a 50 per cent universal tariff would not cross $780 billion annually. If the current tariff collections are anualised, the most optimistic figure would be around $255 billion, according to these reports.

So is Trump overstating the gains from tariffs?

Probably yes. The US president's claims of $600 billion to $1 trillion gains from tariffs is far higher than independent assessments. At best, they range from $130 bn to $520 bn per year. Even several of these estimates are assuming that import levels would remain same as before, and ignore that demand would reduce, and retaliatory tariffs could hit US exports.