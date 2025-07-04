Published: Jul 04, 2025, 11:15 IST | Updated: Jul 04, 2025, 11:15 IST
Mercedes, LVMH & BMW quietly lobby US officials
Tensions are rising between the European Union and the United States as a July 9th deadline looms to avoid sweeping tariffs that could reshape global trade. But Europe’s corporate giants are lobbying hard behind closed doors, working directly with US officials to avoid Donald Trump’s threatened 50 percent tariffs on EU goods, tariffs that could hit nearly all US imports from Europe.