US dollar faces historic fall: A weaker greenback raises global concerns

The United States dollar has fallen at its fastest pace in more than 50 years, with its worst performance in the first half of 2025 since the Arab oil embargo of 1973. The dollar index, which measures the US currency against a basket of six major global currencies, plummeted by 12.1 per cent from January to June 2025, bringing it down to 96.72. This sharp decline has sparked concerns not only in the US but across the world, as a weaker dollar threatens the stability of global markets and economies.

The causes behind the collapse

The most significant driver behind this dramatic fall has been President Donald Trump’s economic policies, including his tariffs and tax reforms. Initially, many believed that Trump’s trade war with China and other nations would lead to a stronger dollar, as foreign countries’ currencies would weaken in response to rising tariffs on US imports. However, the opposite has occurred: the dollar’s value has steadily fallen.

One primary reason for this is the slowdown in US economic growth. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently downgraded its forecast for US GDP growth in 2025 from 2.4 per cent to just 1.6 per cent. Meanwhile, inflation remains elevated, especially in core sectors, which has constrained the Federal Reserve’s ability to cut interest rates. Higher inflation, combined with slow growth, has made US assets less attractive to foreign investors, further driving down the dollar’s value. As a result, countries such as Germany and Japan, which are expected to experience stronger growth, have seen their currencies outperform the US dollar.

Another key factor behind the dollar’s weakness is the growing uncertainty over the US government’s fiscal policies. President Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill Bill”, which aims to extend tax cuts while slashing healthcare and welfare spending, would significantly increase the US national debt. The bill is projected to add $3.3 trillion to the debt by 2034, raising the debt-to-GDP ratio from 124 per cent to an even more unsustainable level. These fiscal concerns, combined with political instability surrounding the US Federal Reserve’s independence, have further undermined confidence in the dollar.

Global consequences

The US dollar is not just the currency of the world’s largest economy; it’s also critical when we look at global finance. Approximately 54 per cent of world exports are denominated in US dollars, and the currency makes up more than half of global foreign exchange reserves. Consequently, a drop in the dollar’s value affects markets far beyond the US itself.

In particular, the weaker dollar has impacted the value of international financial assets, including stocks, bonds, and commodities. The euro has gained 13 per cent against the dollar, hitting levels above $1.17, and the Stoxx 600 index of European stocks has seen a significant uptick, providing relief to investors looking for alternatives to US assets. In fact, investors are increasingly shifting their capital away from US markets and toward safer investments in Europe, as concerns about Trump’s trade war and his unpredictable economic policies mount.

Central banks, too, are reacting to the shifting landscape. As the value of the US dollar falls, the price of gold has risen to new record highs, with many central banks investing in the precious metal as a hedge against the dollar’s devaluation. This shift underscores the growing uncertainty surrounding the dollar’s future and signals that many governments are preparing for potential currency instability.

Implications for the US and other economies

While a weaker dollar may provide some short-term benefits, such as making US exports more competitive, it also brings several negative consequences. For Americans, a declining dollar means higher prices on imported goods, leading to reduced purchasing power and rising inflation. Although some US firms may benefit from increased demand for American-made products abroad, it is still too early to tell if this will result in long-term economic growth.

Moreover, a weaker dollar also threatens the stability of the US financial markets. The US has historically been able to finance its trade deficit by attracting foreign capital, including investment in US bonds and stocks. However, the current trend shows that foreign investors are becoming increasingly reluctant to hold US assets. This could lead to higher borrowing costs for the US government, potentially further exacerbating the country’s debt problems.

For emerging markets, a weak dollar can have mixed effects. On one hand, it can reduce the burden of dollar-denominated debt in countries like India, Zambia, and Pakistan, where local currencies are often pegged to the greenback. On the other hand, a weaker dollar could also cause an increase in commodity prices, including oil, which is traded in US dollars. This could lead to higher costs for many developing nations that rely on imports of oil and other critical commodities.

India, in particular, is feeling the effects of a weaker dollar. The Indian rupee has appreciated against the dollar, but Indian IT companies and exporters, which are heavily reliant on the US market, are facing growing pricing pressures. With US tariffs on Indian exports and higher costs for American consumers, the Indian economy is expected to experience some slowdown.

What’s next for the dollar?

Despite the alarming decline in the dollar’s value, some analysts remain cautiously optimistic, arguing that the US economy could eventually recover and the dollar's strength will be restored. The Trump administration’s push for tax cuts and deregulation has provided short-term boosts to market sentiment, and some investors believe that the US economy’s fundamental resilience could prevail.