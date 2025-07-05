/Zohran Mamdani identified as 'Asian and Black' in Columbia application, now says African-American would be 'misleading'

"I'm an Indian, Ugandan, New Yorker," said Zohran Mamdani, but turns out he had something else written in his Columbia University application. The 33-year-old has been making headlines for his electrifying campaign, and it has won over people across age groups. President Trump is not very impressed with the campaigner. He thinks Mamdani, who is also the front-runner in the New York mayoral elections, will completely crush New York City’. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt in a briefing said Mamdani ‘pedals anti-semitism, praises pro-Hamas groups, wants Israel abolished and believes wealthy Americans should not exist’.

Coming back to his college application, reports suggest Mamdani ticked ‘Asian’ with that he also checked ‘Black or African American’. What led to the confusion was a video of his on social media where he was seen saying, “I'm an Indian, Ugandan, New Yorker.” The lady recording the video also enquired, “Would you claim the African-American status like Elon Musk?” to which he clearly denied, stating it would be misleading. He added, “I am a proud Ugandan.”

His ethnicity has led to a lot curiosity in the past and Trump has also made remarks on the same. During the interaction with the media, when asked if Trump wants Mamdani, the mayoral candidate deported as per his recent calls. Leavitt responded, "I haven't heard him say that. I haven't heard him call for that. But certainly he does not want this individual to be elected. I was just speaking to him about it and (Mamdani's) radical policies that will completely crush New York City, which is obviously a city that the president holds near and dear to his heart.”