/'Biggest heist, robbery': Here's how Zohran Mamdani attempted to stop Trump's 'big beautiful bill' from being passed by US House

New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani condemned United States President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” calling it “one of the biggest heists in US history” in a post on X. This was Mamdani's last attempt to stall the bill in the US House and help Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. He criticized the bill for gutting social safety nets while handing out trillions in tax breaks to the wealthiest Americans. “It steals from the sick,” he wrote, warning that up to 20 million Americans—1.5 million of them in New York—could lose Medicaid coverage if the bill passes. He also noted that 300,000 New Yorkers could lose all or part of their SNAP (food stamp) benefits, part of broader cuts that would affect 40 million people nationwide, including one in five children. Trump's big beautiful bill has now been passed by the US House and will be signed into a bill on July 4th by Trump.

In a series of post, Mamdani accused Trump and Republican lawmakers of serving the interests of billionaires at the expense of working families. He said, “This is exactly why billionaires spend so much money on our elections,” he added, calling the bill a massive transfer of wealth to those who need it least. He added, “It steals from the hungry, cutting nutrition assistance for 40 million people, including 1 in 5 children nationwide. 300,000 New Yorkers could lose all or some of their SNAP benefits. And it steals from our future, ending investments in renewable energy that lower utility costs and protect the planet. The spoils of this plunder are trillions of dollars in tax cuts for the wealthiest 1%—a massive upward transfer of wealth for people who need it least.”

US House passes ‘big beautiful bill’