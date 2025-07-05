/14 ACs, 5 TVs and more: Inside Rekha Gupta's 'Mayamahal' renovation. Is it more lavish than Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal'?

Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who has slammed the lavish residence of the former CM Arvind Kejriwal by calling it "Sheesh Mahal," is now renovating her residence. The bids for the tender were opened on July 4 and cost ₹60 lakh. As per a tender notice by the Public Works Department (PWD), the BJP leader, who is now ruling Delhi, will mostly focus on augmenting electrical fixtures during the renovation. The renovation is expected to be completed within a period of 60 days. Gupta currently lives in her house in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh and has been given two bungalows - 1 and 2. While she will use the bungalow number 1 to live in, the bungalow number 2 will be used as a camp office.

14 ACs, 5 TVs, 14 ACs, 5 TVs - AND MORE

As per the PWD tender, the Delhi CM's residence will have 14 air conditioners worth ₹7.7 lakh, five 4k ultra HD LED smart television sets - four 55 inch units and one 65 inch unit - worth ₹9.3 lakh, 4 CCTV cameras worth ₹5.74 lakh, an Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) system of ₹2 lakh.



The bungalow will also have 14 ACs, 5 TVs with a remote control for ₹1.8 lakh, one OTG (Oven Toast Grill) for ₹85,000, one automatic washing machine for ₹77,000, one dishwasher for ₹60,000, gas stove worth ₹63,000. Apart from that, microwaves worth ₹32,000 and six geysers for ₹91,000 will be installed in the bungalow.

'Mayamahal' vs 'Sheesh Mahal'?



When Gupta took the oath as Delhi's chief minister, she criticised the lavish residence of Kejriwal and said, "We will make Sheesh Mahal a museum...We will also fulfil all the promises PM Modi made. I thank him for choosing me for this position."

Now, after the news of her bungalow renovation, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hit back at Gupta for spending ₹60 lakh on her residence renovation. The party took to X and alleged the crores were being spent to transform Gupta's residence into a “Mayamahal” (Palace of Illusions).



"Gupta is spending crores on her 'Maya Mahal'" while the "people of Delhi were facing increasing hardship due to rising private school fees, power cuts, water shortages, inflation, unemployment and growing crime," AAP wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate jumped into the controversy, saying Gupta was getting a 'Rang Mahal' built for herself.