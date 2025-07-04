LOGIN
Morning news brief: Trump says he's the greatest president; what 'Dalai Lama' means, and more

Published: Jul 04, 2025, 10:27 IST | Updated: Jul 04, 2025, 10:27 IST
Morning news brief Photograph: (WION Web Desk)

Begin your day with WION's morning news brief, delivering the latest global updates and important headlines to keep you informed and ready for the day ahead.


 

United States President Donald Trump addressed a rally in Iowa for the first time since winning the Iowa Caucuses en route to the White House. He kicked off the one-year countdown to the United States' 250th birthday celebration.

Amid renewed tensions with China over the issue of succession, it is interesting to know how the term ‘Dalai Lama’ came to be. The story behind how the title "Dalai Lama" became a political title from a religious title is the one that should be known

Victory lap to UFC fight: Trump says he

United States President Donald Trump addressed a rally in Iowa for the first time since winning the Iowa Caucuses en route to the White House. He kicked off the one-year countdown to the United States' 250th birthday celebration. From expressing his pride over the passage of the 'big beautiful bill' to revealing plans for an UFC match at the White House

Dalai Lama

Amid renewed tensions with China over the issue of succession, it is interesting to know how the term ‘Dalai Lama’ came to be. The story behind how the title "Dalai Lama" became a political title from a religious title is the one that should be known

During his visit to Trinidad and Tobago, PM Modi announced Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards for up to the sixth generation of Indian origin citizens to live and work in India without restrictions.

US President Donald Trump, in his initial reaction after the 'big beautiful bill' was passed in the House, said, 'biggest tax cut in history, great for security, great on the southern border'.

Michael Madsen, Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill actor, dies at 67

US actor Michael Madsen -- best known for his frequent collaborations with director Quentin Tarantino including "Reservoir Dogs" and "Kill Bill" -- died Thursday at age 67 after suffering cardiac arrest, his management team said.

Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv wants permission to buy US weapons via Europe


