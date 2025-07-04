/Dalai Lama's succession plans renews China tussle: What does 'Dalai Lama' mean? How it became a political title?

The elderly Dalai Lama, earlier this week, assured followers that upon his death, he would be reincarnated as the next spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism and spelt out a succession process, setting up a renewed clash with China. The statement made days before the Nobel peace laureate turns 90 put to rest speculation, started by the Dalai Lama himself, that he may be the last of Tibet's spiritual leaders, ending a line that stretches back centuries. The 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, has expressed uncertainty in multiple interviews over whether the centuries-old tradition of recognising a reincarnated Dalai Lama should continue. However, renewing the tussle with China, the Dalai Lama now said that a successor would be chosen.

How did the term ‘Dalai Lama’ come into being?

Amid renewed tensions with China over the issue of succession, it is interesting to know how the term ‘Dalai Lama’ came to be. The title "Dalai Lama" is not a personal name but a religious title meaning "Ocean of Wisdom." It is a combination of: the Mongolian word "Dalai" (meaning "ocean") and the Tibetan word "Lama" (meaning "teacher" or "guru"). It was first granted in 1578 by Mongol ruler Altan Khan to Sonam Gyatso, considered the third in the line of Dalai Lamas. The role combines spiritual authority with deep cultural and historical significance, particularly for Tibetan Buddhists.

Altan Khan honoured Sonam Gyatso, with the title "Dalai Lama," symbolising a master of vast wisdom. At the time, it was more of a spiritual gesture than a political title. Later, at Sonam Gyatso’s request, the Ming emperor officially recognised the title in 1587. Sonam Gyatso was named the third Dalai Lama, and two earlier spiritual leaders—Gedun Druppa and Gedun Gyatso—were retrospectively named the first and second Dalai Lamas, forming the start of the official lineage.

Dalai Lama and China

Establishing Beijing's authority in picking the 15th Dalai Lama, foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said, “The reincarnation of the Dalai Lama, the Panchen Lama and other great Buddhist figures must be chosen by drawing lots from a golden urn, and approved by the central government.” In a video address from the Himalayan town of McLeod Ganj, the Dalai Lama said that the 600-year-old institution will continue after his death and that he would have a successor after he dies. “I am affirming that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue,” he said. The exiled Tibetan spiritual leader said that after he dies, a foundation appointed by him will choose his reincarnation and stressed that China won't play any role in appointing the 15th Dalai Lama.

Dispute between China and the Dalai Lama