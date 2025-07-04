/Victory lap to UFC fight: Trump says he's 'GREATEST president ever' as he kicks off July 4 celebrations at Iowa rally

United States President Donald Trump addressed a rally in Iowa on Friday IST (June 4 ) for the first time since winning the Iowa Caucuses en route to the White House. He kicked off the one-year countdown to the United States' 250th birthday celebration. From expressing his pride over the passage of the 'big beautiful bill' to revealing plans for an UFC match at the White House, Trump delivered an invigorating speech, filled with attacks on Democrats and thank you notes for his supporters, including US Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and others. He spoke about America's recent attack on Iran and explained how the big beautiful bill would help in securing borders.

'One of the greatest presidents ever'

Trump said 165 days into his administration, the US is on a "winning streak like frankly nobody's seen before in the history of the presidency."

“They said, 'You know, sir, you're going to go down as one of the greatest presidents ever. I said, 'really?' Trump told the crowd. “I said, 'Better than Washington?' They said, 'Yes, sir.' I said, 'Better than honest Abe Lincoln?' They said, 'Yes, sir.' I said, 'I like this guy that said that.' He closed his remarks with his ”We will make America great again” chants. He danced briefly, did a little victory lap, and walked off the stage. Earlier, speaking to reporters, before boarding Air Force One en route to Iowa, Trump said confidently, “I think I have more power now. I think I probably do because we've had a great record of success.”

"There can be no better birthday present for America than the phenomenal victory we achieved just hours ago when Congress passed the One Big Beautiful Bill to make America great again…With this bill, every major promise I made to the people of Iowa in 2024 became a promise kept," Trump said about the tax bill.

Trump says he'll hold a UFC fight at the White House

The POTUS said the 250th anniversary celebration will include special events at the nation's parks, battlefields and historic sites. "And I even think we’re going to have a UFC fight," Trump said. "Does anybody watch UFC? We’re going to have a UFC fight. We’re going to have a UFC fight — think of this — on the grounds of the White House. We’re going to have a UFC fight, championship fight, full fight, like 20, 25,000 people and we’re going to do that as part of 250 also," Trump said. "We’re going to have some incredible events. Some professional events, some amateur events, but the UFC fight’s going to be a big deal, too."

Trump on Democrats: 'I hate them'

Trump criticized congressional Democrats, none of whom voted for his massive tax cut and spending bill. He suggested Republicans would use Democrats' "no" votes against them in the 2026 elections. "With all of the things we did, with the tax cuts and rebuilding our military, not one Democrat voted for us," he said. "And I think we’ll use it in the campaign that’s coming up — the midterms. Because we’ve got to beat them."

"But all of the things that we’ve given and they wouldn’t vote, only because they hate Trump — but I hate them too," he added. “You know that? I really do. I hate them. I cannot stand them because I really believe they hate our country, you want to know the truth.”

Trump talks about golden dome missile shield and Iran'