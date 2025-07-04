/'Visit villages of your ancestors': PM Modi announces OCI cards for 6th gen Indian origin citizens of Trinidad and Tobago

During his visit to Trinidad and Tobago, PM Modi announced Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards for up to the sixth generation of Indian origin citizens to live and work in India without restrictions.



Addressing the members of the Indian diaspora, he said, "Today, I'm happy to announce that the OCI cards will be given to the sixth generation of the Indian diaspora in Trinidad and Tobago. We aren't just connected by blood or surname. You are connected by belonging. India welcomes, and India embraces you!"



Encouraging people to visit their ancestral homes, PM Modi added, "I encourage all of you to visit India more in person, and not just virtually via social media. Visit the villages of your ancestors. Walk the soil they walked on. Bring your children and neighbours. Bring anyone who enjoys 'Chai' and a good story. We will welcome all of you with open arms, warm hearts and Jalebi.”



Taking to his social media, PM Modi posted, “Sharing some glimpses from the welcome at Port of Spain. May the friendship between India and Trinidad & Tobago continue to scale new heights in the times to come!”

He added, “Today’s community programme in Port of Spain was made even more special by the distinguished presence of Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. I thank her for the kind words and the emphasis on strong India-Trinidad & Tobago friendship.”