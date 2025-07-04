/Day after being conferred highest honour in Ghana, PM Modi to receive one in Trinidad and Tobago

Day after Indian PM Modi received the highest honour in Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago proposes a similar gesture. Dev Duggal from the Ministry of Agriculture mentioned, “I am very happy that Trinidad and Tobago has decided to award PM Modi with the highest award. It is done after a lot of consideration.”

Talking to news agency ANI, Duggal said, “This award will bring both countries together, and both countries respect each other. 50% of the population of Trinidad and Tobago is of Indian origin and this visit is beneficial for both countries.”

He added, "We are very proud that PM Modi is visiting Trinidad and Tobago. This visit has been anticipated for a long time. I was in the Ministry of Agriculture in the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, and then I served as the advisor to the minister. PM Modi's previous visit was 22 years ago when he came to attend the World Hindu Conference, not as the PM of India. This visit carries a different stature."

On Wednesday (July 2), PM Modi was felicitated with the highest honour in Ghana. He was conferred with ‘The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana’ by President John Dramani Mahama. “It is a matter of pride and honour to be felicitated with. I would like to thank the president and the people of Ghana with all my heart. I would like to receive this award on behalf of 140 crore Indians,” said PM Modi.