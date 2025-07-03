/India a pillar of strength, a strong India will contribute to more stable and prosperous world: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday in Ghana that India a pillar of strength for the world, and a strong India will contribute to a more stable and prosperous world. India is the fastest-growing emerging economy and is an innovation and technology hub, where global companies want to converge. Addressing the Parliament of the Republic of Ghana on Thursday, Modi said, “India a pillar of strength for the world, and a strong India will contribute to a more stable and prosperous world. India is an innovation and technology hub, where global companies want to converge. Today, India is the fastest-growing emerging economy.”

Prime Minister Modi also thanked the people of Ghana for bestowing on him their national award and said Ghana is known as the land of gold, not just for what lies under the soil but as much for the warmth and strength in the hearts of its citizens.

“I am deeply honoured to address this esteemed house today. It is a privilege to be in Ghana, a land that radiates the spirit of democracy,” PM Modi said.

“Last evening was a deeply moving experience, receiving your national award from my dear friend, President John Mahama is an honour...On behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India, I thank the people of Ghana for this honour,” he added.

“As the representative of the world’s largest democracy, I bring with me the goodwill and greetings of 1.4 billion Indians. Ghana is known as the land of Gold, not just for what lies under your soil but as much for the warmth and strength in your heart,” Modi added.

“Earlier today, I had the honour of paying tribute to our visionary and statesman, and the beloved son of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah. He once said that the forces that unite us are greater than the superimposed influences that keep us apart. His words continue to guide our shared journey,” he added.

‘India is the mother of democracy. For us, it is a part of our fundamental values’

“India is the mother of democracy. For us, democracy is not merely a system; it is a part of our fundamental values...India has over 2,500 political parties, 20 different parties governing different states, 22 official languages, thousands of dialects. This is also the reason that people who came to India have always been welcomed with open hearts,” he added.



‘Africa connected to many of India’s proudest moments in space’

“Africa has been connected to many of India’s proudest moments in space. When India’s Chandrayaan landed on the Moon’s South Pole, I was in Africa and today, as an Indian astronaut conducts experiments onboard a space station for the welfare of humanity, I am once again in Africa,” Modi said.

“I invite you to visit the new Parliament of India. You will be able to see the bold step that we have taken to reserve one-third of the seats in the Indian Parliament and the state assemblies for women,” the PM added.