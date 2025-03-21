US senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the Democratic leader, called President Donald Trump's order on Thursday to dismantle the Department of Education "destructive" and "devastating". He added that this act of "tyrannical power grab" must be stopped.

Advertisment

London's Heathrow Airport announced a complete shutdown all day Friday due to a "significant power outage" as a result of a large fire nearby, airport officials said. Heathrow Airport is one of the busiest in the world.

Suri, a post-Doctoral researcher whop was studying in Washington DC's Georgetown university, was detained on Monday (March 17) for spreading "propaganda" in support of the Palestinian terror group.

Click on the headlines to read more

Advertisment

Schumer says 'democracy at risk' as Trump signs order to dismantle Education Department

US senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the Democratic leader, called President Donald Trump's order on Thursday to dismantle the Department of Education "destructive" and "devastating". He added that this act of "tyrannical power grab" must be stopped.

Advertisment

London's Heathrow airport, one of world's busiest, closed due to fire causing power outage

London's Heathrow Airport announced a complete shutdown all day Friday due to a "significant power outage" as a result of a large fire nearby, airport officials said. Heathrow Airport is one of the busiest in the world.

Who is Badar Khan Suri? All you need to know about his 'Hamas ties'

An Indian man, Badar Khan Suri, is facing deportation by the Trump administration for being "pro-Hamas" with his Palestinian wife.

Astronomers detect oxygen in the most distant galaxy ever found: 'I was astonished'

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) was exploring Cosmic Dawn when it spotted the most distant galaxy, named JADES-GS-z14-0, which we have ever seen.

Watch | Taliban releases American detainee George Glezmann, held in Afghanistan for over two years