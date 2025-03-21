US senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the Democratic leader, called President Donald Trump's order on Thursday to dismantle the Department of Education "destructive" and "devastating". He added that this act of "tyrannical power grab" must be stopped.

Trump wants individual states or local boards to run schools free from the federal government, a prospect that alarms liberal education advocates.

In a post on X, Schumer said that "attempting to dismantle the Department of Education is one of the most destructive and devastating steps Donald Trump has ever taken".

"This. Will. Hurt. Kids," he said.

Trump signed an executive order intended to essentially dismantle the federal Department of Education, which was his longstanding campaign promise to conservatives. The White House argues the Education Department is a waste of money.

The US Department of Education is responsible for overseeing education policy and administering funding for programmes and individuals.

"This horrible decision by Donald Trump will be felt by teachers, parents, school leaders, and in the quality of education our children receive," Schumer further added.

"Across the country property taxes will go up, while the quality of many schools will go down. Presidents cannot make departments and they cannot eliminate them either, only Congress can do that," Schumer said, adding that the courts must act to uphold the rule of law and stop Donald Trump's "tyrannical power grab".

'Constitutional crisis in US'

In an interview with NBC News, Schumer said that the attacks on the judiciary have resulted in a constitutional crisis in the country. He also assailed Trump's recent calls to impeach a judge who ruled against him in a case involving his efforts to deport Venezuelan immigrants.

On being asked whether or not the US is in a constitutional crisis, Schumer responded, "Yes, I do."

"And democracy is at risk. Look, Donald Trump is a lawless, angry man. He thinks he should be king. He thinks he should do whatever he wants, regardless of the law, and he thinks judges should just listen to him," Schumer said during the interview, which will air on "Meet the Press" on Sunday.

"Now we have to fight that back in every single way. And we actually have had over 100 cases in the courts where we've had a very good record of success. So Donald Trump, infuriated by that success, said judges should be impeached," Schumer added.

"Democrats in the Senate will not impeach judges. Full stop," he said.

What does the order say?

Trump at the signing ceremony in the East Room of the White House said that Thursday's order was a first step "to eliminate" the department. Shuttering the agency completely requires an act of Congress, and Trump lacks the votes for that.

The signing followed the department's announcement last week that it would lay off nearly half of its staff, in step with Trump's sweeping efforts to reduce the size of a federal government he considers to be bloated and inefficient.

