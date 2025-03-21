London's Heathrow Airport announced a complete shutdown all day Friday due to a "significant power outage" as a result of a large fire nearby, airport officials said. Heathrow Airport is one of the busiest in the world.

Advertisment

Flight-tracking website FlightRadar24 showed several flights were already being diverted, while airport authorities said they "significant disruption" is expected in the coming days. The website also noted that there are currently 120 aircraft in the air that will be diverting to alternate airports or returning to their origins.

Also read: MF Husain's artwork unseen for 70 years reportedly sold to Kiran Nadar for $13.8mn

"Due to a fire at an electrical substation supplying the airport, Heathrow is experiencing a significant power outage. To maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues, Heathrow will be closed until 23h59 on 21 March," Heathrow Airport said in a statement on X.

Advertisment

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos and videos shared on social media.

A fire at Hayes substation, caused a major power outage, closing Heathrow Airport until midnight. 70 firefighters tackled the blaze, evacuating 150 people and cutting power to 16,000+ homes. Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport.#UK #London pic.twitter.com/F4L7rjzxii — GeoTechWar (@geotechwar) March 21, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: Heathrow Airport says it will be closed all day due to significant power outage caused by a fire at a nearby electrical substation



“We expect significant disruption over the coming days and passengers should not travel to the airport under any circumstances” pic.twitter.com/jeqEqb8BX6 — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) March 21, 2025

Advertisment

Also read: Who is Badar Khan Suri? All you need to know about his 'Hamas ties'

'Firefighters working tirelessly'

In a statement, London Fire Brigade said there has been a "significant" fire at a substation in Hayes, a town in the London borough of Hillingdon.

"The fire has caused a power outage affecting a large number of homes and local businesses, and we are working closely with our partners to minimise disruption," said Assistant Commissioner Pat Goulbourne.

"This is a highly visible and significant incident, and our firefighters are working tirelessly in challenging conditions to bring the fire under control as swiftly as possible.

(With inputs from agencies)