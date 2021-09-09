Morning news brief: Taliban government's new orders, Theranos controversy & more

As the new Taliban government began work, Afghanistan's new acting prime minister Mohammad Hasan Akhund called on former officials who fled the country to return saying that the group will guarantee their safety.

Meanwhile, South's Korea's defence ministry said North Korea appeared to have staged a military parade in Pyongyang early on Thursday. Kim's regime had earlier held night-time military parades while unveiling ballistic missiles.

Taliban government's new orders: Ex-officials should return home, approval needed before protests

North Korea may have staged night-time military parade: Report

Prosecuters claim Theranos founder told 'grandiose' lies to cheat investors





Holmes is facing a trial for fraud charges over her role in the now-defunct health technology company

WATCH: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah reveals how MS Dhoni joined Team India as mentor for T20 World Cup

Watch: Gravitas - How will US deal with blacklisted Taliban ministers?