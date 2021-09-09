North Korea may have staged night-time military parade: Report

South's Korea's defence ministry said North Korea appeared to have staged a military parade in Pyongyang early on Thursday.

Kim's regime had earlier held night-time military parades while unveiling ballistic missiles.

North Korea celebrates its National Day on September 9 with Thursday being the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the North Korean nation.

Watch:

Reports claimed North Korean citizens undertook a parade near Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Square.

Reports claimed there were fireworks heard in downtown Pyongyang at midnight on Wednesday and then again on Thursday morning, however, there was no confirmation from the North Korean regime.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported that it is analysing signs of a military parade having taken place in the North Korean capital.

There is no confirmation on the types of weapons displayed during the reported military parade.

In October last year, Kim Jong-Un had conducted a surprise predawn military parade as the North Korean military unveiled intercontinental ballistic missiles for the first time in two years. Kim held another nighttime military parade in January this year surprising many in South Korea.

Although there have been three military parades over the year in the country, North Korea hasn't conducted a nuclear test or an intercontinental ballistic missile launch since 2017.

Kim had earlier said the country was facing food shortages due to heavy rainfall disrupting the supply chain amid signs that the country may also be battling the pandemic, although North Korean officials have denied the existence of the virus as it closed its border with China early in January last year as the virus surfaced in Wuhan.

(With inputs from Agencies)