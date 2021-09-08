Gravitas: How will US deal with blacklisted Taliban ministers?

Sep 08, 2021, 11:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Antony Blinken visited Germany to discuss a joint strategy on how to engage with the Taliban. Will the US embrace, arrest or ignore the blacklisted ministers? What is the cost of America's 'pragmatic' engagement? Palki Sharma tells you.
