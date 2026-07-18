/Skyroot Aerospace launches Vikram-1, India’s first private orbital rocket, successfully lifts off

India has achieved a historic milestone in space exploration as Skyroot Aerospace successfully launched Vikram-1, the country's first privately developed orbital rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. The successful liftoff marks a major breakthrough for India's rapidly growing private space industry following the government's space sector reforms. The four-stage Vikram-1 rocket completed key mission objectives, including successful ignition, stage separation, and payload fairing separation, while carrying multiple payloads toward orbit. The mission places India among leading nations encouraging private participation in space launches and commercial space exploration.