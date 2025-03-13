Israel has, for the first time, acknowledged "reasonable suspicion" that its soldiers used Palestinian civilians as human shields during operations in Gaza, launching an investigation into the matter.

Israel, for the first time, accepts 'reasonable suspicion' over IDF's use of Palestinians as human shields in Gaza

Over 500 days into the Israel-Hamas war, and after numerous allegations of Palestinian civilians being used as human shields by its soldiers during operations in Gaza, Israel has finally launched an investigation into the reports.

Putin threatens to treat Ukrainian PoWs as 'terrorists' after Trump warns would 'devastate' Russia

Vladimir Putin’s forces have captured hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers in Kursk, and the Russian president on Wednesday (March 12) threatened to treat the POW (Prisoners of War) ‘as terrorists.’

Sunita Williams' space stay extends as NASA again delays ISS mission meant to bring back stranded astronauts

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and SpaceX on Wednesday (Mar 12) called off the launch Crew-10 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) due to a last-minute technical issue.

WATCH: JD Vance's socks distract Trump during meeting with Irish leader: 'What's with these socks'

United States President Donald Trump couldn't help but laugh when he got distracted by his deputy JD Vance's shamrock socks that he wore during an Oval Office meeting with Ireland's Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Minister Micheál Martin on Wednesday (Mar 12).

