Israel has, for the first time, acknowledged "reasonable suspicion" that its soldiers used Palestinian civilians as human shields during operations in Gaza, launching an investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, on the other war front, Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to treat captured Ukrainian soldiers as "terrorists," escalating tensions following US President Donald Trump's warning that he could "devastate" Russia. 

In space news, NASA has delayed the Crew-10 mission, extending astronaut Sunita Williams' stay at the International Space Station. 

Israel, for the first time, accepts 'reasonable suspicion' over IDF's use of Palestinians as human shields in Gaza

Israeli soldiers check the house of Palestinian man accused of an attack against Israelis in October 2024 in Jaffa, after the army used explosives to destroy the interior of the building, in Hebron in the occupied west Bank on March 5, 2025. Israel has a policy of demolishing the homes of Palestinians accused of deadly attacks against Israelis, saying it acts as a deterrent. Photograph: (AFP)

Over 500 days into the Israel-Hamas war, and after numerous allegations of Palestinian civilians being used as human shields by its soldiers during operations in Gaza, Israel has finally launched an investigation into the reports.

Putin threatens to treat Ukrainian PoWs as 'terrorists' after Trump warns would 'devastate' Russia

In this grab taken from a handout footage released by the Kremlin on March 12, 2025, Russia's President Vladimir Putin visits a command point for the Kursk group of troops involved in the counteroffensive in the Kursk region, amid the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian conflict. Photograph: (AFP)

Vladimir Putin’s forces have captured hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers in Kursk, and the Russian president on Wednesday (March 12) threatened to treat the POW (Prisoners of War) ‘as terrorists.’

Sunita Williams' space stay extends as NASA again delays ISS mission meant to bring back stranded astronauts

This photo provided by NASA shows the four crew members of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 mission, including NASA astronauts Nick Hague, Suni Williams, and Butch Wilmore, along with Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, posing for a photo aboard the International Space Station on February 26, 2025. Photograph: (AFP)

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and SpaceX on Wednesday (Mar 12) called off the launch Crew-10 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) due to a last-minute technical issue. 

WATCH: JD Vance's socks distract Trump during meeting with Irish leader: 'What's with these socks'

US President Donald Trump (C), with Vice President JD Vance (R), meets with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin (L) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 12, 2025. Photograph: (AFP)

United States President Donald Trump couldn't help but laugh when he got distracted by his deputy JD Vance's shamrock socks that he wore during an Oval Office meeting with Ireland's Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Minister Micheál Martin on Wednesday (Mar 12). 

Watch | Pakistan train attack: High-level security meet in Balochistan over insurgent attack