Sunita Williams return from ISS update: NASA and SpaceX on Wednesday (Mar 12) called off the launch Crew-10 mission to the International Space Station (ISS), which would have brought back Sunita Williams, the Indian-origin astronaut stuck in space for over eight months. The mission was postponed due to a last-minute technical issue.

According to a Federal Aviation Administration advisory, the next launch opportunity is on Thursday, with a backup on Friday.

The routine crew rotation at the ISS became unusually significant as it was supposed to pave the way for Williams and fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore to finally come home after being stranded in ISS.

"NASA and SpaceX have decided to stand down Wednesday, March 12, from the agency's Crew-10 mission to the International Space Station. NASA will share more about the next launch opportunities when available," NASA said in a statement.

Just an hour before their statement, the US-based space agency informed that "NASA astronauts Anne McClain, commander, and Nichole Ayers, pilot, along with mission specialists JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Takuya Onishi and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov, received the "go" for the launch".

They said the liftoff was an hour away, but eventually called it off.

#Crew10 status: NASA and SpaceX are standing down on the March 12 launch attempt.



Watch the mission blog for updates, including a revised launch date and time. https://t.co/PjgAZaWWAo — NASA (@NASA) March 12, 2025

What exactly happened?

Astronauts Sunita 'Suni' Williams and Butch Wilmore were due to spend only eight days on the ISS, but have been stranded there after the Boeing Starliner spacecraft that was supposed to bring them back suffered propulsion problems.

"There was an issue with the hydraulic system on the ground side," NASA launch commentator Derrol Nail said about the Wednesday's postponement.

He further added that "everything was fine with the rocket and the spacecraft itself."

The four-member team strapped in, but with around 45 minutes left on the countdown clock, the launch was scrubbed because of a technical issue.

Health concerns have been raised for Williams, as the human body was not built for spaceflight, with its microgravity conditions, exposure to high-energy radiation and other issues. As a result, trekking beyond the Earth's confines causes many physiological changes that affect an astronaut's health.

(With inputs from agencies)