UK PM Starmer defends Zelensky against Trump's 'dictator' allegations, compares Ukraine Prez to Winston Churchill

United Kingdom Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer on Wednesday (Feb 19) drew a comparison between Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and Winston Churchill, as he stepped in to defend the Ukrainian leader against US President Donald Trump's claims that he is "a dictator without elections."

Meet Rekha Gupta, next chief minister of Delhi, set to take oath on Feb 20

The Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Legislative Party on Wednesday (Feb 19) elected Rekha Gupta as its leader. She is set to become the chief minister of Delhi, with a grand oath-taking ceremony scheduled on Thursday (Feb 20).

Indians among 300 US deportees pleading for help from Panama hotel windows; 'not safe in our country'

Panama is currently holding nearly 300 deportees from various countries in a hotel after they were deported from the United States.

Criminal trial against South Korea's ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol begins in Seoul

South Korea's ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday (Feb 20) became the nation's first head of state to face criminal proceedings in the nation's history.

Watch | ICC Champions Trophy 2025: New Zealand beat Pakistan by 60 runs in the opening game