South Korea's ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday (Feb 20) became the nation's first head of state to face criminal proceedings in the nation's history.

The trial, which began on Thursday at Seoul's Central District Court, revolves around Yoon's controversial December 4, 2024 attempt to impose martial law in the country.

The 64-year-old former prosecutor was arrested last month on charges of insurrection. If convicted, he could be sentenced to life in prison or even face the death penalty.

Criminal proceedings begin against Yoon

The criminal proceedings against the embattled leader commenced at 10 am (0100 GMT), with prosecutors branding Yoon as the "ringleader of an insurrection."

His legal team, however, maintains that the indictment itself is flawed, arguing that declaring martial law was within his presidential powers and should not be subject to judicial scrutiny. They insist that his actions were "an act of governance and cannot be subject to judicial review".

Meanwhile, a parallel legal battle is unfolding at South Korea's Constitutional Court, which is weighing his impeachment by parliament in December. Later in the day, at 3 pm, Yoon will have his tenth impeachment hearing.

Key figures are expected to testify, including former acting president Han Duck-soo and ex-intelligence official Hong Jang-won. Another notable witness is Cho Ji-ho, the head of South Korea's National Police Agency, who also faces insurrection charges linked to the martial law order.

It remains uncertain whether this will be the final impeachment hearing before the Constitutional Court's eight judges retreat behind closed doors to deliberate. Historical precedent suggests the process could take weeks—previously impeached presidents Park Geun-hye and Roh Moo-hyun waited 11 and 14 days, respectively, for rulings on their fates.

What happens if Yoon is impeached?

The stakes are high—if the court upholds the impeachment, Yoon will be permanently removed from office, triggering a fresh presidential election within 60 days.

On December 3, Yoon in a dramatic move temporarily suspended civilian rule and deployed troops to parliament, plunging the nation into political chaos. The declaration of martial law was short-lived, lasting only six hours, as opposition lawmakers defied military presence to vote it down. This led to Yoon's impeachment and eventual arrest in January on charges of insurrection—making him the first sitting South Korean president to face such charges.

(With inputs from agencies)