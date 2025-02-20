Panama is currently holding nearly 300 deportees from various countries in a hotel after they were deported from the United States.

These individuals were not allowed to leave the hotel while they awaited arrangements for their return to their home countries, which are being coordinated by international authorities. They are primarily from countries like India, Iran, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and China.

Over 40 per cent of the migrants have expressed their unwillingness to go back to their homeland, said authorities according to the Associated Press, with many holding signboards from the window reading “Help” and “We are not safe in our country.”

Due to challenges in deporting individuals directly to their countries of origin, the US is utilizing Panama as a transit point. This means that migrants are being flown to Panama before being sent on to their final destinations. In a similar arrangement, Costa Rica was scheduled to receive a flight of third-country deportees on Wednesday.

Panama rejects claims of denying 'freedom' to migrants deported by the US

Panama's government, on Tuesday ( Feb 18), said that the migrants were not being "deprived of their freedom" while they await repatriation.

"They are in our custody for their protection," he said.

Police were seen guarding the Decapolis Hotel in Panama City, where women believed to be part of the group held up handwritten signs to journalists below saying "Please help us" and "We are not safe in our country."

Public Security Minister Frank Abrego said that the migrants who do not voluntarily go home would be transferred to a shelter in the Darien jungle, near the border with Colombia, while the International Organization for Migration and the UN refugee agency organize their relocation to another country

"We're providing them with all the necessary medical care and comforts, and we will continue to do so until the last of them leaves our country, which is what was agreed with the United States government," he added.

Panama has complied "with all international regulations," Abrego said.

The minister addressed a press briefing after The New York Times in a report revealed that migrants had their passports and cellphones confiscated, were confined to a hotel, and denied access to lawyers.

They were "locked in a hotel, barred from seeing lawyers and told they would soon be sent to a makeshift camp near the Panamanian jungle," the newspaper said.

(With inputs from agencies)