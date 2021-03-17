Morning news brief: Seven dead in US shooting, Putin's interference in US elections revealed, and more

Here are the biggest news stories of the morning - At least seven dead in shootings in the US, Biden says Cuomo ought to resign if claims of harassment against him can be validated, while a new report claims Putin was behind Russia meddling in 2020 US elections. All this and more below - click on the headline to read the full story.

At least seven dead in US spa shootings; suspect reportedly arrested

Biden says New York governor should resign if harassment claims proven

Putin likely directed meddling in 2020 US election, report claims

Over 70,000 Uber drivers in UK now entitled to minimum wage, other workers' rights

Japanese court rules same-sex couples not being able to marry is 'unconstitutional'



Four more US states join Texas-led antitrust lawsuit against Google

Yangon residents flee amid martial law as food crisis looms in Myanmar

Watch: Coronavirus Update: New Coronavirus variant found in France's Brittany