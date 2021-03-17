Biden says New York governor should resign if harassment claims proven

US President Joe Biden has said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo should resign if accusations that he sexually harassed women are proven. Notably, Cuomo is a powerful member of Biden's Democratic party.

"Yes," Biden told ABC News when asked if Cuomo should step down in those circumstances.

"I think he'll probably end up being prosecuted, too," he added.

Eight women have come forward since last month to denounce what they said were inappropriate words and gestures from Cuomo. One former employee said he slipped his hand under her blouse last year.

Cuomo faces accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct levelled by several women, including former aides, and has come under pressure from disclosures that his administration withheld the number of nursing home residents killed in the state by Covid-19.

Apart from these allegations of groping, sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour made by women, Cuomo also faces an independent investigation into those accusations; an impeachment inquiry by state legislators; a federal investigation into his handling of nursing homes during the pandemic; and collapsing support from leaders in his own party.

Cuomo, however, denies sexual harassment and is refusing the calls to resign.

