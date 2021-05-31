Morning news brief: School kids kidnapped in Nigeria, UK vaccine passport, Indian economy and more

Here is WION's daily morning news brief with what’s coming up around the world today.



Armed bandits kidnapped scores of children from an Islamic seminary in central Nigeria.The latest in a string of such incidents plaguing the populous African nation. In the UK, the govt plans to drop COVID-19 passports as a legal requirement for large events. In New Zealand's Canterbury region, heavy rains raised water levels and caused widespread flooding and a median forecast showed that India`s economic growth likely picked up in the January-March quarter before the second COVID-19 wave.

150 children kidnapped after Islamic school ambushed by armed bandits in Nigeria





The Salihu Tanko Islamic School is located at Tegina in the Rafi Local Government Area of the north-central Nigerian state of Niger.



US security agency spied on Merkel, other top European officials through Danish cables: Broadcaster DR





The findings are the result of an internal investigation in the Danish Defence Intelligence Service from 2015 into NSA's role in the partnership, DR said, citing nine unnamed sources with access to the investigation.

UK vaccine passport plans to be scrapped: The Telegraph





The UK officials working on the review into COVID-19 status certificates believe there is no chance the law will be changed to mandate their use within the UK, the report added.

Hundreds evacuated in New Zealand's Canterbury region floods





Several highways, schools and offices were closed and New Zealand's Defence Forces deployed helicopters to rescue some people stranded in floods in the Ashburton area.

India's economy likely accelerated in January-Mar, before the COVID-19 wave





The median forecast for April-June growth is 21.6%, down from a month-earlier estimate of 23% after the resurgence prompted most industrial states to impose lockdowns, throwing millions out of work. For the fiscal year to March 2022, economists cut their median forecast to 9.8% from 10.4%.

Watch: Bennett set to form a coalition with Lapid to replace Netanyahu as PM