Saif Ali Khan attack: Attacker is Bangladeshi, doesn't have valid Indian documents, say Police

Saif Ali Khan attack: The prime accused who stabbed Saif Ali Khan in a rare case of burglary at his Mumbai home has been nabbed by the Mumbai police.

TikTok suspends app within United States

TikTok disconnected access to its users in the United States late Saturday after no action was taken shortly before a national ban was to take effect, with President-elect Donald Trump unable to intervene until he takes office.

Donald Trump arrives in DC with family as he prepares for inauguration

Donald Trump arrived in Washington DC on Saturday (Jan 18) ahead of his inauguration as the President of the United States on Monday (Jan 20).

Protesters enter court building after South Korean president Yoon's detention extended

Violent protests broke out in South Korea on Sunday (Jan 19) after a court extended President Yoon Suk Yeol's detention for up to 20 days.

Watch | Lebanon's President demands withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern territories