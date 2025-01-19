Violent protests broke out in South Korea on Sunday (Jan 19) after a court extended President Yoon Suk Yeol's detention for up to 20 days.

Yoon's angry supporters broke the windows of the court and barged inside.

Yoon was arrested last week, marking the first time a sitting president faced arrest in the country's history.

This development comes amidst allegations of insurrection stemming from Yoon's shocking declaration of martial law on December 3, which sent the nation into political upheaval.

After the court's decision was announced around 3 am (1800 GMT) on Sunday, Yoon's supporters stormed the building.

Dramatic footage captured protesters discharging fire extinguishers at police lines guarding the main entrance, before they surged forward, overwhelming the security cordon.

They then barged inside the building, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake, including smashed office equipment and overturned furniture.

Police said that so far at least 46 protesters were arrested.

"We will track down till the end more of those who committed illegal acts or instigated and assisted," the Seoul Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Following a 5-hour court hearing on Saturday (Jan 18), which was attended by Yoon the Seoul Western District Court opted to grant the investigators' request due to "concern that the suspect may destroy evidence," the court said in a statement.

Yoon's arrest

Yoon has been held in a detention centre since Wednesday night after officials apprehended him at his residence, a dramatic arrest that saw police scale the walls to storm his "fortress".

Authorities are investigating whether his brief attempt to impose martial law on December 3 amounted to insurrection—a charge punishable by life imprisonment or, in extreme cases, the death penalty. The parliament swiftly overturned the martial law declaration, following which Yoon was impeached.

Yoon's team claims that the arrest warrant against him is illegal. They have filed a complaint against the CIO chief and some police officials over the warrant against the suspended president.

(With inputs from agencies)