South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday (Jan 17) once again refused to appear for questioning over his controversial attempt to declare martial law. The embattled leader has been held in custody since his unprecedented arrest on Wednesday (Jan 15) and, as per reports, remains at the Seoul Detention Centre.

What happened?

According to reports, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) summoned Yoon for further interrogation on Thursday (Jan 16) after he failed to appear.

Yoon's questioning was due to resume at 2 pm (0500 GMT). However, his lawyers declined, claiming health issues among other things.

Seok Dong-hyeon, Yoon's attorney and close associate, stated, "The president will not appear at the CIO today," and that "He thoroughly stated his basic position during the CIO's questioning the first day and doesn't see any reason or need to respond to a question-and-answer type of interrogation."

A historic arrest

Yoon's detention marks a historic first for a sitting South Korean president. He has been held in a detention centre since Wednesday night when officials apprehended him at his residence, a dramatic arrest that saw police scale the walls to storm his "fortress".

Authorities are investigating whether Yoon's brief attempt to impose martial law on December 3 amounted to insurrection—a charge punishable by life imprisonment or, in extreme cases, the death penalty. The parliament swiftly overturned the martial law declaration, following which Yoon was impeached.

Yoon's team claims that the arrest warrant against him is illegal. They have filed a complaint against the CIO chief and some police officials over the warrant against the suspended president.

The CIO has until Friday night (when the 48-hour deadline expires) to release Yoon or seek a new arrest warrant extending detention by 20 days.

Meanwhile, the Constitutional Court is conducting hearings to determine whether to remove Yoon from office permanently or reinstate his presidential powers.

