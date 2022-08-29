Morning news brief: NASA’s Artemis mission to the Moon, floods in Pakistan, and more

NASA is all set to launch its uncrewed Artemis I mission to the Moon today after 50 years. The Artemis programme aims at sending people back to the moon. In other news, Pakistan has been the most impacted country by floods, with millions of people in need of help. The country has recently appealed for international assistance. In other news, Zaporizhzhia and its surrounding area have become the latest flashpoint in the ongoing war in Ukraine. Finally, India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the T-20 Asia Cup 2022 tournament on August 28.

NASA's Artemis I mission to Moon: When and where to watch the historic launch

The world will be watching the historic launch as all eyes will be on Launch Complex 39B when the Orion spacecraft and the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket will lift off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

More than 5.7 million people affected by floods in Pakistan, over 1000 killed

The death toll has already crossed 1000, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), and around 1500 people were injured since July 14.

Tensions rise in Ukraine as conflict continues near Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

The nuclear plant has been dominating headlines this week with both Russia and Ukraine accusing each other of targeting it. On Saturday, Russian defence ministry also accused Ukraine of shelling.

Asia Cup 2022: Hardik Pandya stars as India beat Pakistan by 5 wickets in last-over thriller

Hardik Pandya was the game-changer for India as he produced an exceptional all-round performance to propel Rohit Sharma & Co. to a thrilling 5-wicket win against arch-rivals Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2022 opener at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

