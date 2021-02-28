Morning news brief: Myanmar's UN envoy fired, US approves J&J vaccine, and more

The US has approved Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine for emergency use in the country. However, US President Joe Biden has urged citizens to keep following the coronavirus protocols. He is also scheduled to meet the Mexican President virtually, in which the two leaders will be talking about migration policies. Meanwhile, Myanmar's UN envoy who delivered an impassioned speech has been fired.

Myanmar military coup: UN envoy who delivered impassioned speech fired

On Friday, Myanmar's envoy to the United Nations Kyaw Moe Tun, in an emotional appeal, asked the international community to take 'the strongest possible action... to restore democracy'.

As US approves Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, Biden warns Americans

On Saturday, the US authorised Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, making it the third approved vaccine of the county since the outbreak of COVID-19 a year ago.

US and Mexico presidents to discuss migration policies for 'increased production'

Speaking at an event in Zacatecas, Lopez Obrador said that migration — of Mexicans to the US — would be one of the key points of his discussion with President Biden.

New Zealand's largest city Auckland back to lockdown after COVID-19 case