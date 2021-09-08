Morning news brief: Mexico's Supreme Court decriminalises abortion & more

As the Taliban announced its government on Tuesday, the US government said it has noted the government "consists exclusively of individuals who are members of the Taliban or their close associates and no women". The Biden administration once again urged the Taliban to allow safe passage for Americans still left in the country including "at-risk" Afghans.

Mexico's landmark move to decriminalised abortion was spearheaded by a 10-0 unanimous verdict by the court. The decision was a major victory for women's health and human rights in Mexico. Now, courts in the country can no longer prosecute abortion cases.

We will judge Taliban by its actions, says US on new government

'Watershed moment': Mexico's Supreme Court decriminalises abortion

6.9-magnitude earthquake shakes Mexico

The epicentre of the earthquake was in the beach resort front of Acapulco in Guerrero state.

Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan parts ways with wife Ayesha Mukherjee

Shikhar Dhawan and Ayesha Mukherjee have parted ways with each other following 8 years of marriage. Ayesha shared the news on her Instagram account.

Watch: Gravitas - Afghans take to the streets, demand "death to Pakistan"