Gravitas: Afghans take to the streets, demand "death to Pakistan"

Sep 07, 2021, 11:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Hundreds of Afghans took to the streets today. They chanted slogans like "death to the Taliban" and accused Pakistan of invading Afghanistan. Palki Sharma tells you how the demand to #ProbePakForPanjshir is gathering steam.
