Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan parts ways with wife Ayesha Mukherjee after 8 years of marriage

Shikhar Dhawan and wife Ayesha Mukherjee have filed for divorce after 8 years of marriage. The Indian cricketer's wife confirmed the development on Instagram on Tuesday (September 7).

Ayesha, who hails from West Bengal but settled in Australia when she was 8, wrote on Instagram, " I THOUGHT DIVORCE WAS A DIRTY WORD UNTIL I BECAME A 2 TIME DIVORCEE.

"Funny how words can have such powerful meanings and associations. I experienced this first hand as a divorcee. The first time I went through a divorce I was soooooooo fu@kn scared. I felt like I had failed and I was doing something so wrong at that time.

"I felt as if I had let everyone down and even felt selfish. I felt that I was letting my parents down, I felt that I was letting my children down and even to some extent I felt as if I was letting God down. Divorce was such a dirty word.

"So now imagine, I have to go through it a second time. Woooahhhhhh. That is terrifying. Being divorced once before already, felt like I had more at stake the second time round. I had more to prove. So when my second marriage broke down it was really scary. All the feelings I felt when I went through it the first time came flooding in. Fear, failure and disappointment x 100. What does this mean for me? How does this define me and my relationship to marriage?

So, once I realised this I started to redefine the word and the experience of divorce according to the way I wanted to see it and experience it," Ayesha poured her heart out on the social media platform.

For the unversed, Dhawan and Ayesha got married in October 2012 and have a son named Zoravar, who was born in 2014. Ayesha also has two daughters from her first marriage, with a businessman in Australia.

Dhawan is yet to respond or react to the news. Currently, he is with the Delhi Capitals (DC) camp in UAE for the second and final leg of IPL 2021. It will resume from September 19 with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) up against Mumbai Indians (MI).