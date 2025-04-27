A massive explosion rocked Iran's Shahid Rajaee Port near the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday (Apr 26), killing at least 14 people and injuring over 750, according to Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni.

US President Donald Trump, like most of the western leader, talked about the India-Pakistan tensions and said that the Kashmir conflict is "1,000" year sold and India is facing birder tensions with Pakistan since "1,500" years or even "more than that". The only problem with the statement of US president is, Pakistan came on the maps just 78 years ago.

Former Australia captain and great Steve Waugh believes that China has the potential to be a global power in cricket as the game heads towards the 2028 LA Olympics.

Massive explosion at Iran's largest port kills 14, injures 750

'Tone-deaf' Trump's disrespectful behaviour at Pope's funeral ignites online hate: 'Moron embarrassed us on world stage'

Donald Trump is facing a storm of criticism after his appearance at Pope Francis' funeral in Rome on Saturday (Apr 26).

Trump says India-Pak tension is '1,500' years old. Only problem is Pakistan didn't exist then

2028 LA Olympics: 'China is serious about winning gold in...', says former Australia captain Steve Waugh

WATCH | Pahalgam terror attack: Pakistani troops open fire at Indian posts along the LoC