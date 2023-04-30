Morning news brief: Manhunt for Texas shooter underway, Japan formally approves abortion pills and more

Texas police authorities are still looking for a man who killed five of his neighbours following an altercation over noise from a semi-automatic gun he was practising with in his yard. Also making the news today is a landmark move by Japan, a historic first, formally approving the abortion pill. The move is perceived to advance reproductive rights and gender equality for women.

In other news, the supreme leader of Iran told visiting Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid on Saturday that the United States is an unreliable friend and that Iraq should not allow any American military to be stationed there.

Click on the headlines to read more:

A search is currently underway for a man who killed five of his neighbours in Texas after an argument over noise from practising shooting with a semi-automatic weapon, according to police.

Japanese health ministry panel has formally approved a pill to terminate early-stage pregnancy, The Japan Times reported. The abortion pill will be available in the country for the first time and will provide an alternative to a surgical procedure. The decision came amid calls to focus on reproductive rights and gender equality for women.

In an interview aired on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that if the Russians had attacked his Kyiv headquarters at the outset of the conflict, he would have battled to his death with his inner circle.