In an interview aired on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that if the Russians had attacked his Kyiv headquarters at the outset of the conflict, he would have battled to his death with his inner circle.

"I know how to shoot. Could you imagine (a headline like) 'The President of Ukraine is taken captive by Russians?' This is a disgrace. I believe this would be a disgrace," the Ukrainian president told the 1+1 television channel.

Russian intelligence allegedly attempted to enter the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv in the early days of the invasion on February 24, 2022.

However, Ukrainian officials say the efforts by Russian officials were thwarted and therefore they were unable to reach Bankova Street in the city, a place where the presidential offices are located.

Other Russian forces attempted to advance in their onslaught on the outskirts of Kyiv. Several unsuccessful sabotage attempts were also reported by officials inside the city.

"I think if they had gone inside, into the administration, we would not be here," Zelenskiy said. However, the interview does not shed much light as to which Russian units the Ukrainian president was referring during the interview.

"No one would have been taken prisoner because we had a very seriously prepared defence of Bankova Street. We would have been there to the last," he said.

When asked if he carried a pistol and practised using it, he acknowledged that he did. But he rejecting the idea that he may have used it to shoot himself. "No, no, no. It's not (to shoot) myself. To shoot back, surely," he said.

The conflict has resulted in thousands of deaths and the displacement of many people.

The international community, including the United Nations, has condemned Russia's actions in Ukraine and imposed sanctions against Russia. The conflict remains unresolved, and efforts to find a peaceful solution have been ongoing but have had limited success.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has not fled Ukraine after Russia invaded Ukraine. In fact, he has been a vocal critic of Russian aggression.

Zelensky has visited the front lines of the conflict and has met with soldiers and civilians affected by the conflict. He has also engaged in diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict, however, it still remains unresolved.

