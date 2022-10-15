Morning news brief: Major mine blast in Turkiye kills 25, outrage over Iran police sex assault video, & more

In the latest, amid nationwide anti-government protests across Iran, a video of security forces molesting a woman while arresting her has enraged social media users all over the world. In Turkiye, an explosion inside a coal mine has killed at least 25 people while rescuers are trying to bring dozens of others trapped inside the mine to the surface. On the Russia-Ukraine war front, US and Saudi Arabia have announced monetary aid to Ukraine in response to Russia's latest missile strikes.

Footage of anti-riot forces in Iran sexually assaulting female protester provokes fury on social media

Fury has been expressed on social media in response to a video showing Iranian anti-riot police sexually assaulting a female protester as they attempted to arrest her. Both inside and outside of Iran, a number of videos showing the protest have gone viral. Near the most recent footage, which was captured on camera on Wednesday in Argentina Square in Tehran, officers are seen encircling a woman who is walking along a busy street.

Turkiye mine blast kills at least 25, dozens still trapped

A blast that tore through a mine in Turkiye has killed at least 25 miners and has trapped dozens. The blast apparently took place because of methane gas. The trapped miners are hundreds of metres below ground. Twenty-eight people were saved many of which crawled out on their own. All of the survivors have various injuries due to what is becoming Turkiye's deadliest industrial accident in years.

Tear gas was the main reason behind the Indonesia soccer stampede, investigators say

Investigation into the deadly Indonesia soccer stampede by a fact-finding team has revealed that tear gas was the main cause of death in one of the world's worst stadium disasters, the country's security minister said on Friday. On October 1, over 130 people were killed at the Kanjuruhan stadium in East Java after a match. The team, which included government officials, soccer and security experts, has been investigating how the massive tragedy happened.

US, Saudi Arabia announce monetary aid to Ukraine following Russia's missile strikes

The US pledged an additional $725 million in military aid for Ukraine on Friday as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine intensifies. Additionally, Saudi Arabia will give Ukraine $400 million in humanitarian relief, according to the Saudi state news agency SPA.

