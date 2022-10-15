Turkiye mine blast kills at least 14, dozens still trapped

A blast that tore through a mine in Turkiye has killed at least 14 miners and has trapped dozens. The blast apparently took place because of methane gas. The trapped miners are hundreds of metres below ground. Twenty-eight people were saved many of which crawled out on their own. All of the survivors have various injuries due to what is becoming Turkiye's deadliest industrial accident in years.

"We are facing a truly regretful situation," said Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu. He urgently flew out to the town of Amasra, where the tragedy has taken place.

"In all, 110 of our brothers were working (underground). Some of them came out on their own, and some of them were rescued."

The minister confirmed earlier reports that 49 miners were still trapped in two separate areas between 300 and 350 metres (985 to 1,150 feet) below ground.

Images on TV showed anxious crowds gathering at the mine -- some with tears in their eyes -- in search of their loved ones.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was expected to fly to the scene of the accident on Saturday.

Most initial information about those trapped inside was coming from workers who had managed to climb out relatively unharmed.

Amasra mayor Recai Cakir said many of those who survived suffered "serious injuries".

The blast took place moments before sunset. The darkness is impeding the rescue effort. Turkey's Maden Is mining workers' union attributed the blast to a build-up of methane gas.

However, officials were quoted in media reports saying that it was premature to predict was caused the accident.

Rescuers sent in reinforcements from surrounding villages to help search for signs of life. Television images showed paramedics giving oxygen to the miners who had climbed out and then rushing them to the nearest hospitals. The local governor said a team of more than 70 rescuers had managed to reach a point in the pit some 250 metres below.

(With inputs from agencies)

