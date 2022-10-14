Turkey: Govt introduces new law for journalists and social media to avoid spread of 'fake news'

On Thursday (October 14), Turkey's parliament passed a tough law pre-election for reporters and social media serving up to three years in prison for spreading "false news."

The law imposes a criminal penalty for those who are held on charges. The law also allows the court to sentence journalists and social media to up to three years in jail.

Also read | Using fake profiles of women, Ukrainian hackers duped Russian soldiers to help military: Report

The ruling party aims to strengthen its grip on the media ahead of the elections. The Council of Europe said that the definition of "disinformation" in the law can lead to increased self-censorship and some severe effects.

The legislation had 40 amendments. The ruling party, AKP, suggested voting separately.

However, it was highly criticised by the opposition. In order to show how freedom of expression is being crushed, especially for youngsters, an opposition law maker in parliament smashed his phone with a hammer.

Burak Erbay, a CHP lawmaker, after smashing his phone, said, "I would like to address my brothers who are 15, 16, 17 years old and who will be deciding the fate of Turkey in 2023." You have only one freedom left -- the phone in your pocket. There's Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook. You communicate there," he said ahead of the vote, " AFP reported. He added that if this law passes, they all can smash their phones like this.

Burak Erbay, a Turkish opposition lawmaker, destroyed a smartphone during his speech in parliament to protest a proposed disinformation and social media bill pic.twitter.com/robiV2iDP5 — Reuters (@Reuters) October 13, 2022 ×

Also read | 'Fake news': China denies that President Xi Jinping invited European leaders for meeting in Beijing

In Turkey, most of the newspapers and media channels fall under the control of the government. However, most social media networks don't. To change this Tayyip administration started imposing heavy penalties on big media platforms to comply with local representatives, who can later take down contentious posts.

According to Tayyip, social media is one of the main threats to the country's democracy. He stated that social media is a highly polarised society in Turkey, making it vulnerable to the spread of false and misleading information.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE