Using fake profiles of women, Ukrainian hackers duped Russian soldiers to help military: Report

Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, reports have emerged that unknown Ukrainian hackers created fake accounts of attractive women to trick Russian soldiers into sending them photos, the Financial Times reported. The hackers then reportedly passed the images to the Ukrainian military.

FT quoted Nikita Knysh, a 30-year-old IT professional from Kharkiv, who opened up about his journey of joining Ukraine's resistance when the Russian invasion began in February.

Knysh told the FT that he went to the Kharkiv office of his old employer, the Security Services of Ukraine (SBU) and asked for an assignment in order to help his nation.

But the fighting had left the city in chaos. He eventually created a team with other hackers and founded a group nicknamed Hackyourmom.

Knysh last month said the group of hackers used fake accounts pretending to be attractive women to trick the Russian soldiers in Melitopol. There apparently used several social media platforms, including Telegram.

"The Russians, they always want to f**k. They send [a] lot of s**t to 'girls,' to prove that they are warriors," Knysh told the FT.

The hackers were trying to get images of the soldiers. FT report mentioned one of the instances when the Russian soldiers sent pictures.

After analysing the image, the hackers could identify that they had been taken from a remote Russian military base, which was said to be closer to occupied Melitopol in southern Ukraine.

The report clearly mentioned that all the claims can not be verified but when the Financial Times spoke to government officials and fellow hackers, it learned that photographs, videos and log files backed up some of his assertions.

