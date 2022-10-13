Kyiv region hit by air strikes after UN condemns ‘annexations’

Early on Thursday, airstrikes attacked a community near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, the region's governor and his administration reported on the Telegram messaging platform.

Rescuers are already at the scene, the administration stated, without going into any detail about where in the area the airstrikes occurred or how far away they were from Kyiv.

Oleksiy Kuleba, the governor of the Kyiv region, stated on the Telegram messaging service that preliminary findings indicated that loitering munitions made in Iran were to blame for the attacks. These are frequently called "kamikaze drones."

This comes after the UN General Assembly condemned Moscow’s attempted annexation of four Ukrainian areas.

Three-quarters of the 193-member General Assembly in New York, or 143 nations, voted in favour of a resolution yesterday calling Moscow's action unconstitutional, further isolating Russia from the rest of the world.

Only Syria, Nicaragua, North Korea, and Belarus joined Russia in voting against the measure. The remaining 35 nations did not participate in the vote, including China, a strategic ally of Russia.

In the meanwhile, after strong retaliation attacks this week ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin in response to an explosion on a bridge in Crimea, more than 50 Western countries gathered in Brussels to commit greater military assistance to Ukraine, including air defence systems.

In recent weeks, Russia has reportedly carried out a number of attacks using drones built in Iran, the Shahed-136. While the Kremlin has not responded, Iran disputes that it gave Russia the drones.

(With inputs from agencies)

