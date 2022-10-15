Tear gas was the main reason behind the Indonesia soccer stampede, investigators say

Investigation into the deadly Indonesia soccer stampede by a fact-finding team has revealed that tear gas was the main cause of death in one of the world's worst stadium disasters, the country's security minister said on Friday. On October 1, over 130 people were killed at the Kanjuruhan stadium in East Java after a match. The team, which included government officials, soccer and security experts, has been investigating how the massive tragedy happened.

The usage of tear gas triggered a massive stampede in the stadium as fans panicked and tried to escape through the exit gates. There was a huge accumulation of fans at the exit gates as many got trampled to death while others succumbed due to suffocation.

Also Read | What do FIFA rules state about use of tear gas to control crowds?

Coordinating Security Minister Mahfud MD said a separate team was still investigating the toxicity of the gas used. However, no matter what the results of the other probe are, it could not "diminish the conclusion that the massive (number of) deaths was mainly caused by tear gas", he said.

Indonesian football Association (PSSI) and other officials have faced questions over the use of tear gas, a crowd control measure that the world soccer governing body FIFA does not endorse and has banned. Dozens of officers are currently under investigation for their actions on the day.

The fact-finding team found the police personnel on duty did not know about the the prohibition of tear gas at soccer matches. The tear gas had been fired "indiscriminately" and the officers had employed "excessive" measures, the team said. In an effort to clear their name, police has been pushing across the fact that narrow doors in the over-capacity stadium were responsible for worsening the crush.

The investigators also found PSSI guilty of ignoring regulations and have called for the resignation of its chairman and executive committee. It added that match organiser PT Liga Indonesia Baru had also been negligent.

Also Read | Coach Javier Roca says some 'fans died in players' arms'

Mahfud said the findings, detailed in a 124-page list of recommendations, had been handed to the president.

Earlier this week, the PSSI announced the formation of a joint taskforce with FIFA in a bid to improve crowd control and safety measures. The rare intervention by the sport's governing body comes as Indonesia is due to host the FIFA under-20 World Cup next year.

(With inputs from agencies)