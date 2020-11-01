Morning news brief: Lyon attack suspect arrested, final weekend before US election 2020, and more

Suspect arrested in shooting of priest in France's Lyon

A suspect was arrested on Saturday after an attacker with a shotgun shot a Greek Orthodox priest in the chest before fleeing in the French city of Lyon | READ MORE

On final weekend before Nov 3 vote, Trump and Biden press closing arguments

The campaign for the November 3 vote in the United States -- largely muted by the pandemic -- is drawing to a close. And quite understanding the gravity of the election, a record 90 million people have already cast their early votes | READ MORE

US forces free American hostage Philip Walton in Nigeria

The Pentagon said today it has rescued American citizen Philip Walton from captivity in Nigeria | READ MORE

UK PM Johnson declares England's second stay-at-home lockdown

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a second stay-at-home lockdown across England, starting next November 5 | READ MORE

'I hear your anger, but won't accept violence': Macron to the Muslim community

President Emmanuel Macron sought to calm flaring tensions with Muslims around the world on Saturday, telling an Arab TV channel he understood that caricatures of the Prophet Mohammed could be shocking while lashing out at "lies" that the French state was behind them | READ MORE

'James Bond' star Sean Connery passes away aged 90

Hollywood legend Sean Connery has passed away. The man who enthralled millions with his swagger and smoothness. The man who started it all, the man who played the iconic James Bond for the first time on silver screen has left the mortal world | READ MORE

Travellers to New York must quarantine for three days, then get coronavirus test

Most people arriving in New York state must quarantine for at least three full days before taking a coronavirus test, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Saturday | READ MORE

Ransomware surge imperils hospitals as pandemic intensifies

Hackers are stepping up attacks on health care systems with ransomware in the United States and other countries, creating new risks for medical care as the global coronavirus pandemic accelerates | READ MORE